IGNOU TEE 2024: December Term End Exam Results Released at ignou.ac.in; Know How to Download Marksheet Here

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced the results of the December 2023 Term End Exam, with students now able to access their scores online via the official website, ignou.ac.in. The exams, held from December 1, 2023, to January 9, 2024, were conducted in two shifts from 10 am - 1 pm and 2 - 5 pm.

A significant number of students participated in the IGNOU TEE December 2023 exam, covering various undergraduate, postgraduate diploma, and certificate programs offered by the university. Those who appeared for the term end exams can now check their results on the university's official website.

To access their results, candidates need to follow a simple process outlined by IGNOU:

Visit the official website at ignou.ac.in. Navigate to the 'Student Support' section in the menu bar. Click on the 'Results' option. Select the Term-End category. Choose the specific examination you appeared for. Enter your enrollment number. Click on the submit button. The result PDF will appear on the screen. Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.

The IGNOU TEE December 2023 Scorecard contains crucial details such as the enrollment number, program code, program name, course/subject code, course/subject name, credits, grade, result status, grade points, total marks, maximum marks, and the result date.

Established in 1985, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is a renowned public distance-learning institution situated in New Delhi, named after the former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. Over the years, IGNOU has become a prominent platform for students seeking flexible and accessible education opportunities.

For students dissatisfied with their exam results, IGNOU offers a re-evaluation process. This allows students to request a review of their answer sheets, potentially resulting in revised marks if discrepancies are found. The re-evaluation form must be submitted within 40 days of the result announcement, and a fee of Rs 750 per course or paper is applicable, which must be paid online.