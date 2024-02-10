Intimation Slip for UP Police Constable Civil Police Released for City Link - Click Here

A record-breaking 48 lakh applications have been received for the recruitment of 60 thousand posts of UP Police Constable, with approximately 15 lakh applications coming from women. This unprecedented number of applications indicates that the selection process will be highly competitive. Additionally, around 12,000 posts will be reserved for female candidates.

The direct link for the UP Police Constable Exam City has been released on uppbpb.gov.in and ccp.onlinereg.co.in. Candidates can check their exam city, date, and shift for the 17th or 18th of February by entering their registration number and date of birth. It's important to note that the city intimation slip is not the same as the admit card, which will be released on February 13.

Exam Pattern

The written exam for the UP Police 60 thousand constable recruitment will be worth 300 marks and will cover topics such as General Knowledge, General Hindi, Numerical and Mental Aptitude, Mental Aptitude, Intelligence, and Logical Ability. The two-hour exam will consist of 150 multiple-choice questions, with a penalty of 0.5 marks for each incorrect answer and two marks awarded for each correct answer. Candidates are instructed to use only black or blue ballpoint pens to fill out the OMR sheet, and they should avoid attempting to erase or fill in any blanks during the examination. Providing more than one answer to a question will be considered a wrong answer. Furthermore, if a question is found to be incorrect and none of the answer options are applicable, the question will be rejected.