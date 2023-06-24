IPS Academy’s School of Architecture Shines at Annual NASA Convention, Securing Second Position in ‘Fusion Trophy’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 23: IPS Academy’s School of Architecture students have added another feather to the cap at the Annual NASA (National Association of Students of Architecture) Convention held in Jalandhar this month. Securing the second position in the ‘Fusion Trophy’. With their presentation- ‘Dreamscapes: The Contrast of Emotions’, the students competed with more than 60 entries to achieve this commendable position. More than 400 Architecture colleges from all over India participate in the NASA conventions.

The students were also appreciated for the Art Installation Trophy entry named “Temple of the Soul”, which explores the theme of “Emptiness”.

The students’ work was also appreciated by the jury and public alike for their creativity and ability to convey powerful messages through their work.

The students’ mesmerizing and awe-inspiring designs in the Fashion Trophy which focussed on the theme of “Cultural Heritage,” showcased their talent and dedication. It is inspiring to see the students pushing the boundaries and presenting captivating designs in this field.

The IPS Academy President, Ar. Achal Chowdhary, Vice President Mr. Yogendra Jain, and the Principal of School of Architecture – Dr. (Prof.) Manita Saxena, praised the students for their achievements and reiterated their continuous support and encouragement to the students’ participation in NASA conferences. Ar. Chowdhary said that Such opportunities provide exposure as well as experience for the students and ignites their passion for architecture. He also congratulated the School of Architecture, IPS Academy, Indore, for their remarkable achievements. “The entire academy can take pride in these accomplishments, and I’m sure there will be more victories to celebrate in the future” he said.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor