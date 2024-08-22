Janmashtami 2024 Holiday: Schools to Remain Close for Three Consecutive Days From August 24

As August ends, students will have three consecutive days off. They will only need to attend classes tomorrow. After that, some schools will have three days off while others will have two. This break will also benefit working parents, as the holidays will apply to government and private offices as well. This article provides detailed information about these holidays.

Janmashtami is celebrated on August 26 in many regions, which results in the three consecutive days off. The weekend is on August 24 and 25 (Saturday and Sunday), followed by Lord Shri Krishna Janmashtami on Monday, August 26, which celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna. The festival is widely celebrated across North India.

This year, Janmashtami will be observed on August 26, 2024, with the Dahi Handi festival following on August 27. A holiday has been declared for Janmashtami on August 26, meaning all government and private schools and many offices will be closed that day. Consequently, there will be three consecutive holidays from Saturday to Monday. Even if a school is open on Saturday, students will still have off on Sunday and Monday. These holidays offer a great opportunity to celebrate the festival and potentially plan a family trip. Overall, families can enjoy time together from August 24 to 26.