JEE Advanced 2024 Result Announced: Click Here to Check Your Score Card

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, has released the results of JEE Advanced 2024 on June 9, 2024. The IIT JEE Advanced results have been released. The competitive exam was held on May 26 in two shifts: Paper 1 from 9 am and Paper 2 from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Results announced by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras on June 9, 2024.

Candidates who have appeared for the examination and wish to check their results can visit the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.

Here are Steps to check JEE Advanced 2024 score:

Visit the official website of JEE Advanced 2024 at jeeadv.ac.in. Look out for the link to check the scorecard on the home page and click it A new page where candidates will have to submit the login details to view the score card On submitting the login details, the score card appears on the screen Verify your details and save the page Download the score card and take a printout for future needs

This year, Ved Lahoti from IIT Delhi zone topped the examination with 355 marks out of 336. Dwija Dharmeshkumar Patel topped among female candidates, securing an overall all-India rank of 7 with 332 marks out of 360.