JEE Main 2024: City Intimation Slip Released at jeemain.nta.ac.in – Check Steps To Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has disclosed the city intimation slips for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 session 1, paper 1 exams. Aspiring candidates can access their city slips on the newly designated JEE Main 2024 official website—jeemain.nta.ac.in. Earlier, on January 12, NTA released the Paper 2 (BArch and BPlanning) exam city slips, which are also available on the same website.

To check the JEE Main 2024 January exam city intimation slips for paper 2, candidates can follow these simple steps:

1. Visit the official website—jeemain.nta.ac.in

2. Click on the JEE Main 2024 Session 1 tab on the home page.

3. Input details like application number and password.

4. Click on the city intimation slip tab displayed on the screen and download it.

5. Print a copy for future reference.

In case of any difficulty in downloading or checking the examination city intimation slip for JEE Main 2024 session 1, candidates can contact 011-40759000 or email jeemain@nta.ac.in.

The JEE Main 2024 paper 2A and 2B (BArch and BPlanning papers) are scheduled for January 24 in the second shift. The BTech and BE papers are set to take place on January 27, 29, 30, 31, and February 1. Admit cards for JEE Main 2024 are yet to be issued and will be made available three days before the exams.