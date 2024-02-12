JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Final Answer Key Out at jeemain.nta.ac.in – Details Inside

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has unveiled the long-awaited final answer key for Paper 1 of the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main 2024) today. Candidates can access the final answer key on the official websites - jeemain.nta.ac.in and nta.ac.in. The release of the final answer key comes as a significant development as it sets the stage for the imminent release of the JEE Main 2024 results.

This crucial update follows a meticulous review process, with the NTA preparing the final answer key based on valid objections raised by candidates against the provisional answer key. Importantly, the forthcoming JEE Main 2024 results will be determined solely on the options specified in the final answer key.

As aspirants eagerly anticipate their results, they can gauge their probable scores by following a simple calculation method. Each correct answer earns them 4 marks, while every incorrect answer results in a deduction of 1 mark.

To facilitate easy access, here's a step-by-step guide on how to download the JEE Main 2024 Final Answer Key:

1. Visit the official website – jeemain.nta.ac.in

2. Click on "JEE Main Session 2024 Final Answer Key"

3. You'll be redirected to an external website

4. The PDF of the final answer key will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the PDF and take a printout for reference

It's worth noting that as of now, the NTA has released the final answer key exclusively for Paper 1. However, based on past trends, the results for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 are anticipated to be announced after 5 PM today.

The JEE Main 2024 Session 1 examinations were conducted from January 24 to February 1. While Paper 2 was administered in a single shift from 3 PM to 6 PM, Paper 1 was held in two shifts - 9 AM to 12 PM and 3 PM to 6 PM. As the countdown to the results begins, candidates are advised to stay tuned for further updates on the official platforms.