JEE Main Result 2024 Session 1: NTA To Release Scorecard Today at jeemain.nta.ac.in, Check Details Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to announce the results for JEE Mains 2024 today. While the exact time remains unconfirmed, past trends suggest that the results will likely be available by evening. Candidates can access their Session 1 results, along with the cut-off and final answer key, on the official website - jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Earlier, NTA had released the provisional answer key on February 6, and objections were accepted until February 9. The NTA scorecard will include candidate details, NTA score, and percentile.

The examination for Session 1 took place on January 24 for Paper 2 (B.Arch and B.Planning) in a single shift from 3 PM to 6 PM. Paper 1 (B.E and B.Tech) was conducted on January 27, 29, 30, 31, and February 1 in two shifts - morning (9 AM to 12 PM) and evening (3 PM to 6 PM). A total of 12,25,529 candidates appeared for Session 1, with 11,70,036 taking the BE/BTech paper and 55,493 for B.Arch and B.Planning.

To check Session 1 scores:

1. Visit the official website - jeemain.nta.ac.in

2. On the homepage, click on JEE Mains Result 2024 Session 1

3. Enter your application number, date of birth, and security pin

4. Select submit, and the result will be displayed on the screen

NTA is currently accepting online applications for Session 2 until March 2nd, with the exam scheduled from April 4 to April 15. For the latest updates on JEE Mains 2024 results, candidates are advised to visit the official website of NTA and JEE Mains.