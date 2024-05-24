Maharashtra FYJC Admissions 2024 Begin Today: Know Documents and Process for Class 11 Online Admission at 11thadmission.org.in

The SSC-passed students in Maharashtra are in a major push at the moment as the online admission process for the 11th standard has begun today (May 24). 10th-qualified students can now visit the state board's official website, 11thadmission.org.in, and other junior college web portals to apply for the FYJC admissions 2024.

Students can start filling out their forms (Part 1) to take part in the online process. The verification of the Part 1 forms by the guidance centres will be valid till two days after the SSC results are declared.

This time, the admission procedure will be followed by three rounds: two special rounds and additional special and daily merit rounds if necessary. The primary phase will consist of three regular rounds. Two additional special rounds will follow to accommodate students who do not secure admission in the initial rounds. If students are still left without admission, special and daily merit rounds will be conducted to place them.

There will be no FCFS Round this year. The First Come, First Serve (FCFS) round will not be held this year for 11th admission.

The first part of the application can be filled starting May 24, 2024. The second part will commence after the announcement of the 10th Standard results.

Quota Admissions:

Admissions under management, minority, and in-house quotas will be managed by individual colleges. If there are vacant seats after the quota admissions, these will be included in the central admission rounds.