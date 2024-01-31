Maharashtra Intermediate Drawing Exam Result 2024 Released at dge.doamh.in; Check Details Here

The Directorate of Arts, Maharashtra, has officially released the results for the Intermediate Drawing Exam today, January 31, 2024. Candidates who appeared for the Intermediate Drawing Examination 2023 can now access their results on the official website at dge.doamh.in. The examination took place on October 06 and 07, 2023, with each session lasting for 2 hours, from 10:30 AM to 01:30 PM and 02:30 PM to 04:30 PM on both days.

To check the Maharashtra Intermediate Drawing Exam Result 2023, follow these steps:

Visit the official website at dge.doamh.in Click on the "Intermediate Drawing Grade Exam 2023 Merit List" link on the homepage. A PDF displaying the results will appear on the screen. Verify your name and other details in the merit list. Download and print the result for future reference.

The Maharashtra Intermediate Drawing Exam, organized by the Directorate of Art, Maharashtra State, is a state-level test designed for candidates who have completed their Elementary Drawing Grade examination. Eligibility criteria mandate successful completion of the Elementary Drawing Grade exam from a recognized institution in Maharashtra, with no age limit for candidates.

The exam consists of two parts: Part I (Theoretical) and Part II (Practical). Part I includes objective and subjective questions based on the Intermediate Drawing Grade course syllabus. Part II involves practical drawing exercises such as still life drawing, figure drawing, and landscape drawing.

Aspiring candidates are encouraged to check the official website for their results and to download the merit list for future reference.