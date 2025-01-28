Maharashtra RTE Admission 2025-26: Govt Extends Last Date for Online Applications for 25% Reserved Seats in Private Schools

The Maharashtra government has extended the deadline for the submission of online application forms for the 25% reserved seats in private schools under the Maharashtra Right to Education (RTE). Now, the last date for filling and submitting of Maharashtra RTE Admission 2025-26 school admission form is February 2, 2025.

Earlier, The application begin on January 14, 2025 and the last date for the submission of online RTE form was January 27, 2025, to give more time and convenience to parents the government decided to extend the deadline to 2nd February, 2025. Those parents who are willing to submit their Maharashtra RTE admission for the academic year 2025-2026, please visit the official website at student.maharashtra.gov.in.

How to Apply on the RTE 25% Admission Portal?

1. Visit the official website at student.maharashtra.gov.in.

2. Click on the 'Online Application' on the top left of the website.

3. Click on 'New Registration' to create your application ID.

4. Enter your username and password along with Captcha Login.

5. Fill out the application form with the following details, select schools, and submit.

6. Take a printout of a PDF after submission for future reference.

Documents Required:

Child's birth certificate.

Parent's income certificate.

Address proof.

Parents' Aadhaar cards.