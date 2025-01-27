Maharashtra RTE Admission 2025-26: Last Day to Apply Online for 25% Reserved Seats; How to Fill Form on student.maharashtra.gov.in

There is a golden opportunity for admission to private schools under the Maharashtra Right to Education (RTE) Admission 25% quota. Parents who cannot afford to admit their children to private schools can apply for admission under the Maharashtra RTE Admission scheme today by visiting the board's official website, student.maharashtra.gov.in, as today is the last date for submitting the online application form.

The Maharashtra School Education Department started the admission process for 25% of reserved seats under the 'Right to Education' (RTE) on January 14, 2025, and today (January 27) is the last date for submitting online application forms. According to a government notification issued by the Maharashtra government, under the 'Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act 2009,' children from weaker and disadvantaged sections have the right to admission in self-financing schools, unaided schools, police welfare schools, and municipal schools.

How To Apply for Maharashtra RTE Admission?

Visit the official website student.maharashtra.gov.in.

Click on the 'RTE Admission' link on the homepage.

Register yourself using a mobile number or email address and complete the application form.

Documents Required:

Child's birth certificate

Parents' income certificate (if applicable)

Address proof

Parents' Aadhaar cards

Maharashtra RTE Admission Lottery Result

After the last date for online application submission, the result or draw for the Maharashtra RTE Admission under the 25% quota will likely be issued 10 days later (February 6).

All the forms will be verified, after which the lottery results will be announced. Parents of children whose names appear in the draw can secure admission to the allocated school by submitting the required documents. Parents will not have to pay any admission or school fees.

Education Is Free from Class 1 to Class 8

Under the 'Right to Education' (RTE), children receive free education from Class 1 to Class 8. Once admitted under RTE, the child can study in the allocated school up to Class 8 without paying any fees. Meanwhile, no fees will be charged by the school as the Maharashtra government pays the required fees.