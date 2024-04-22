Manabadi AP SSC Class 10 Result 2024 Out at bse.ap.gov.in: BSEAP Declares 10th Exam Results; 86.69% Students Pass

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) released AP SSC class 10 results 2024 on Monday, April 22, at bse.ap.gov.in. Students who appeared for the examination can check their results by visiting the official website of BSEAP.

Andhra Pradesh SSC 10th Results can also be checked at examresults.ap.nic.in, results.bie.ap.gov.in, and results.apcfss.in, bie.ap.gov.in, and manabadi.co.in. They can also be accessed via SMS, Kaizala Mobile App, APCM Connects, AP Fiber TV, People’s First Mobile App, and DigiLocker in case the official websites are not working or have crashed due to heavy traffic.

The scorecards was released online by S Suresh Kumar, IAS, Commissioner of School Education at around 11 am on the official website at results.bse.ap.gov.in. A total of 86.69% of the students who took the exam passed. Of the 6,16,615 students who took the exam this year, 5,34,574 have passed. Girls once again outperformed boys.

Approximately 6 lakh candidates took the AP SSC exams this year from March 18 to 31 in one shift — from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm. In 2023, 6,64,152 students appeared for the AP Class 10 exam. As many as 72.26% cleared it.