Mumbai University Exams Scheduled for November 19 and 20 Postponed; New Dates Announced Due to Assembly Election

Mumbai University postponed all examinations scheduled for November 19 and 20 due to the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. The exams se on November 19 will not be conducted on November 30, while papers which set to held for November 20 have been moved to December 7,2024

The rescheduling will affect exams for BA, BSc, Law and engineering courses on these two dates. The time and venue for the exams will remain the same as mentioned in MU's circular issued on Saturday.

Kind attention:

The papers on 19th and 20th November 2024 are rescheduled due to Assembly Elections In Maharashtra and will now be held as per revised date as shown below in circular pic.twitter.com/0l6OvDHoiP — University of Mumbai (@Uni_Mumbai) October 19, 2024

Maharashtra will go to the polls on November 20 and the result will be declared on November 23.