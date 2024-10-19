Mumbai Assembly Elections 2024: Mahayuti Finalises Seat-Sharing for Mumbai - Check Which Party Gets How Many Seats

Mumbai, Maharashtra (October 19, 2024): Four days after the announcement of assembly elections in the state, the Mahayuti and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) have yet to agree on seat-sharing arrangements. Meetings are ongoing to resolve the issue. Sources indicate that a significant update has emerged regarding the Grand Alliance. The seat-sharing arrangement in Mumbai has been finalised, with Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) receiving three seats. The constituencies allocated to the NCP are Anushakti Nagar, Bandra East, and Shivaji Mankhurd. In Mumbai, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been allocated 18 seats, while Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's faction of the Shiv Sena is expected to contest in 15 constituencies

The current seat-sharing formula for Mumbai is as follows:

BJP: 18 seats

Shiv Sena: 15 seats

Nationalist Congress Party: 3 seats

Meanwhile, discussions regarding seat allocation across the state continue within the Grand Alliance. Reports suggest that some BJP leaders will contest under the clock symbol in certain areas. In the Tasgaon-Kavathe Mahankal constituency of Sangli district, Prabhakar Patil, son of former MP Sanjay Kakade, will contest against Rohit Patil. In the Walwa constituency, BJP's Nishikant Patil is expected to run against the NCP's candidate, Ajit Pawar.

The filing of nomination papers will begin on October 22, with the last date for submission set for October 29.

BJP's First List Expected Within Two Days

There are indications that the BJP may cut tickets for around two dozen sitting MLAs. To mitigate potential backlash from dissenting members, the party has developed a strategy to manage these constituencies. Various individuals have been assigned to implement this plan in each area, with many advising against rushing the announcement of the candidates' list.

Although the BJP's first candidate list was initially scheduled to be released on Thursday, it has now been delayed due to various factors. However, a senior BJP leader has claimed in a conversation with Lokmat that the first list will be announced within two days.