Mumbai University Might Introduce Civil Defence Courses In Its Curriculum

Given the focus on the Indo-Pakistan conflict, which made practice drills necessary, the Maharashtra government has chosen to include a civil defence course in the Mumbai University curriculum, recognising the vital role that volunteer-based emergency response mechanisms play in times of crisis. The government is also working to fortify the Directorate of Civil Defence, which is struggling with a number of problems, including a shortage of personnel, a meagre daily stipend, and logistical issues like insufficient ambulances, cars, and sirens.

Director of Civil Defence Prabhat Kumar told PTI that the University of Mumbai and the Directorate of Civil Defence recently signed a memorandum of understanding, completing the addition of the Civil Defence course to the academic program. All engineering schools connected to the University of Mumbai will offer this course, which has a 25-point weighting.

Students would receive training in rescue operations and life-saving techniques during emergencies, Kumar added. "Students who wish to serve the nation while pursuing their education will get an opportunity through this course," Kumar said.

Additionally, they will be equipped to collaborate with civic and governmental organisations, including hospitals, fire departments, and disaster management cells, particularly in emergency and conflict-like scenarios. After simulated exercises were held in coastal districts as well as in Pune, Nashik, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the focus on civil defence has increased. The purpose of these exercises was to increase public and volunteer awareness.

Approximately 10,000 volunteers from the NDRF, Home Guard, Civil Defence, and other emergency response organisations participated in the simulated exercises. Civil defence is being revived, and the government is taking the necessary actions to strengthen it. Manpower, vehicle, siren, and training equipment shortages have long plagued the Directorate of Civil Defence. But these conditions will probably be met soon, he said.

Only 135 employees throughout the state are conducting operations, despite the fact that 420 workers have been approved for Civil Defence. Certain units, such as those in Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri, only have one full-time government employee apiece, Hindustan Times reported.

An official involved in the decision-making said, “In emergencies, Civil Defence needs its ambulances and vehicles. However, many of the existing vehicles are in poor condition, with some on the verge of being scrapped.” Currently, volunteers are paid ₹150 per day for their labour. The government has received a request to raise this sum to ₹500 per day. He went on to say that suggestions have been made to increase manpower, training supplies, and sirens in addition to the planned increase in allowances. The administration is committed to fulfilling these requests.