Mumbai University Postpones August 20 Exams Amid Heavy Rainfall Alert

Amid a heavy rainfall alert across Maharashtra, including in Mumbai, Mumbai University cancelled all examinations scheduled for Wednesday, August 20, 2025. According to the circular released on Tuesday, exams for Summer and Winter 2025 are postponed, and the revised dates for these will be announced shortly.

The university directed all affiliated colleges and sub-centres in Ratnagiri, Thane, and Kalyan to inform students and staff members as soon as possible about the cancellation of the exams. This decision was taken in view of heavy rains that have been bettering Mumbai and its suburbs for the last four days.

Examinations Rescheduled pic.twitter.com/bUMu7vA8nb — University of Mumbai (@Uni_Mumbai) August 19, 2025

The red alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Palghar districts is in place for today. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), widespread rainfall is very likely over Konkan and central Maharashtra's ghat regions, with heavy to very heavy showers at several places and isolated extremely heavy rainfall.

The department has also predicted scattered to fairly widespread rain with isolated heavy showers likely in Marathwada, and thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph over parts of the state.

Also Read | Mumbai University Postpones 32 Exams Today, Reschedules Them on This Date.

Earlier, the Mumbai University had postponed the exams those were scheduled for August 19, 2025 due to heavy rainfall and red alert. In its circular issue on Monday, the university stated in view of the heavy rainfall warning and to avoid inconvenience to students, the University of Mumbai has postponed all examinations scheduled for August 19, 2025.

The university rescheduled these examinations for August 23, 2025, and they will take place at the given schedule times.

The affected exams include several postgraduate and undergraduate courses, including Master of Arts in Communication Journalism (Semester 3), Public Relations (Semester 3), Television Studies (Semester 3), Electronic Media (Semester 3), Film Studies (Semester 3), M.P.Ed. (Semester 2), B.P.Ed. (Semester 2), B.Pharm. (Semester 2), M.Pharm. (Semester 2), M.Ed. (Semester 2), M.Com. (E-commerce, Semester 4), M.A. (CDOE), B.E. (Computer Science & Design, Automation and Robotics), and others.