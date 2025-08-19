Mumbai University Postpones 32 Exams Today, Reschedules Them on This Date

Mumbai University on Monday postponed its exams scheduled for Tuesday, August 19, 2025, amid a red alert for heavy rainfall battering the city and its suburbs. In an official statement, the University said that in view of the heavy rainfall warning and to avoid inconvenience to students, the University has postponed all examinations scheduled for today.

As per the official notification, the exams have been rescheduled to August 23. "The rescheduled date for these exams is now August 23, 2025, and they will be held at the originally planned times," said the statement.

Examination Rescheduled pic.twitter.com/SbAyH7ut1O — University of Mumbai (@Uni_Mumbai) August 18, 2025

The affected exams include several postgraduate and undergraduate courses include -- Master of Arts in Communication Journalism (Semester 3), Public Relations (Semester 3), Television Studies (Semester 3), Electronic Media (Semester 3), Film Studies (Semester 3), M.P.Ed. (Semester 2), B.P.Ed. (Semester 2), B.Pharm. (Semester 2), M.Pharm. (Semester 2), M.Ed. (Semester 2), M.Com. (E-commerce, Semester 4), M.A. (CDOE), B.E. (Computer Science & Design, Automation and Robotics), and others.

Also Read | Mumbai Flooding: 500 mm Rainfall in 84 Hours; Waterlogging on Atal Setu Bridge in Panvel (Watch Videos).

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also announced a holiday on Tuesday for all schools and colleges in the city. The civic body advised citizens to avoid leaving home unless it is essential. "For assistance or official information, citizens may please contact the main Control Room of the BMC on the helpline number 1916," BMC stated in a tweet on 'X'.

From 8.30 on August 18 to 8:30 am on August 19, Mumbai recorded 100mm rainfall and 500 mm rainfall in the past 84 hours. Vikhroli recorded the highest rainfall at 255.5 mm, followed by Byculla: 241.0 mm, Santacruz: 238.2 mm, Juhu: 221.5 mm, Bandra: 211.0 mm, Colaba: 110.4 mm, and Mahalaxmi: 72.5 mm.