NEET-PG Examination Postponed Amid Paper Leak Row

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) examination, originally scheduled for June 23, has been postponed by the Ministry of Health. A new date will be announced soon, following a thorough assessment of examination processes due to recent integrity concerns.

The NEET-PG Entrance Examination scheduled to be held tomorrow has been postponed. The fresh date of this examination will be notified at the earliest: Ministry of Health



Taking into consideration, the recent incidents of allegations regarding the integrity of certain…

"Taking into consideration, the recent incidents of allegations regarding the integrity of certain competitive examinations, the ministry of health has decided to undertake a thorough assessment of the robustness of processes of the NEET-PG Entrance Examination, conducted by the National Board of Examination for medical students," read the statement by the ministry.

The decision comes in the wake of allegations regarding the integrity of various competitive examinations, prompting the Ministry of Health to review the robustness of the NEET-PG Entrance Examination processes conducted by the National Board of Examination for medical students.

Meanwhile, the Centre replaced Subodh Kumar Singh, Director General of the National Testing Agency (NTA), amidst controversies surrounding NEET and UGC-NET paper leaks. Singh has been placed on "compulsory wait" in the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), while Pradeep Singh Kharola assumes the additional charge of Director General, NTA.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Education has constituted a high-level committee of experts to ensure transparent, smooth, and fair conduct of examinations, particularly in light of recent examination irregularities. Led by former Isro chief Dr K Radhakrishnan, the 7-member committee includes Dr Randeep Guleria, Prof B J Rao, Prof Ramamurthy K, Pankaj Bansal, Aditya Mittal, and Govind Jaiswal. The committee's mandate includes analyzing the end-to-end examination process and recommending measures to enhance system efficiency. Their report is expected within 2 months.