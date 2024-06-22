NTA Chief Subodh Kumar Singh Removed Amid NEET, NET Paper Leak Row

The Centre has removed Subodh Kumar Singh as the chief of the National Testing Agency (NTA) amid a massive row over alleged irregularities in the NEET and UGC-NET examinations. Retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Pradeep Singh Kharola has been appointed as the new director general of the exam body.

The move follows widespread protests across the country after reports emerged that the NEET question paper was leaked in some states on the eve of the exam. The NEET results have come under scrutiny after 67 candidates achieved a perfect score of 720/720.

Additionally, controversy arose over the awarding of grace marks to more than 1,500 students, leading to extensive protests and multiple court cases. The Supreme Court has strongly criticized the NTA's handling of the matter.

The NTA conducts several major examinations, including NEET, UGC-NET, CUET, and JEE (Main).