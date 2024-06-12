NEET-UG 2024 Exam Controversy: Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Writes Letter to Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Demands For Transparent Investigation

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote a letter to Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan expressing concerns about the NEET UG 2024 exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). She raised issues such as the alleged paper leak, awarding grace marks, technical problems during the exam, incorrect answer keys, and poorly organized exam centers. Chaturvedi highlighted that these problems in the evaluation process cast doubt on the fairness of the examination process.

The MP also pointed out concerns about the irregularities in awarding marks, particularly the unprecedented number of candidates scoring a perfect score of 720/720, as well as discrepancies in the scores of candidates who received 718 or 719. She criticized the lack of accountability shown by both the government and the exam conducting agencies, urging for a transparent and time-bound investigation by a credible agency like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to uncover any malpractices.

Furthermore, Priyanka Chaturvedi stressed the importance of holding those responsible for any malpractice accountable and fixing accountability for future deterrence. She also called for transparency from the NTA regarding its methodology for granting grace marks in case of discrepancies during the exam. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is set to hear a petition seeking a fresh NEET-UG 2024 examination amid allegations of paper leak. The plea alleges that the NEET-UG test held on May 5 was marred by malpractices, including instances of paper leak. A vacation bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta will hear the matter on Tuesday.