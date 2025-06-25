Podar International School Class 12 Students Achieve Strong Results in CBSE Board Examinations

Podar International School announces the impressive performance of its Class 12 students in the CBSE board examinations. Students from various campuses across India secured commendable results. Their focused preparation, academic discipline, and the structured learning environment contributed to these outcomes. This year’s results show strength across all streams Science, Commerce, Humanities, and the Arts. The highest score reached 97.20%. Several students from the different also stream scored above 90%.

Commerce students from campuses in Gandhinagar, Nadiad, Junagadh, Rajkot, Navsari, Sangli, and Vastral scored above 90%. In the Science stream, students from campuses in Vadodara, Rajkot, Sangli, Indore, and Navsari achieved scores between upto 93%. A student from the Sangli campus scored 96.40% in the Humanities stream, while the Arts stream recorded a high of 92% in Gandhinagar. More than 20 students across all streams scored above 90%. Many others scored between 85% and 89%. These results reflect the consistent academic framework and support systems of Podar International School.

The schools follow a balanced approach to senior secondary education. Students received well-planned assessments, regular feedback, and subject-specific guidance. The academic team ensured that each student understood the core concepts and followed a revision schedule suited to individual needs. Teachers conducted targeted doubt-clearing sessions, mock tests, and one-on-one review meetings. These methods helped students gain confidence and improve accuracy.

The CBSE Class 12 results have created exciting opportunities for Podar International School students. With strong marks across all streams, many students now qualify for top universities and professional courses in India and abroad. These results reflect not just academic success, but clear direction and purpose. Students move ahead with more than subject knowledge. They have built skills in problem-solving, time management, clear thinking, and decision-making. These qualities will help them face the demands of higher education with strength and confidence.

The schools have guided students at every step—through focused study plans, personal support, and career guidance. Now, these efforts bring real rewards. Many students now meet the requirements for competitive courses in engineering, science, business, design, law, and the humanities. Some also qualify for scholarships and early admissions. The schools also prioritised mental wellness throughout the exam phase. Counsellors supported students through individual sessions and group workshops. These efforts created a positive and focused learning atmosphere.

