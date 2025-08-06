Questions Parents Should Never Ask Teachers in Front of Their Children During PTMs

Education for children is not confined to classrooms alone, as learning continues at home under the guidance of parents. Teachers at school and parents at home both play crucial roles in shaping a child’s development. Experts stress that parent-teacher meetings should be seen as opportunities to discuss a child’s strengths as well as weaknesses. This balanced discussion helps in identifying areas that need attention and in planning effective ways to improve them in the future.

However, educators caution that parents must observe certain practices during such meetings. One of the most common mistakes parents make is reprimanding or insulting their children in front of teachers. Such behavior can damage the child’s confidence, affect their mental health, and even weaken the bond of trust between parent and child. Instead, parents are advised to communicate with teachers calmly, understand their perspective, and later discuss the matter with their child in a constructive manner.

Another concern raised is the tendency of some parents to excessively praise their children during meetings, especially in front of them. Experts warn that such behavior may lead to overconfidence in children. They recommend that if a child has made a mistake, parents should avoid reacting aggressively in the presence of teachers. Instead, they should explain things patiently at home, helping the child understand the consequences of their actions so they can avoid repeating them in the future.

The parent-teacher relationship is seen as a vital factor in a child’s overall growth. Children carefully observe the interactions between their parents and teachers, and these impressions leave a lasting impact on their minds. Therefore, respectful communication and avoiding remarks that might embarrass the child or boost arrogance are key. A healthy parent-teacher dialogue not only strengthens mutual understanding but also creates a positive learning environment that benefits the child in the long run.