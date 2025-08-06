RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged at 5.5%; Neutral Stance to Continue Says Sanjay Malhotra

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Tuesday, August 6, decided to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 5.5%. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra stated that the neutral stance would continue. In the past three MPC meets, the RBI has cut RR by 25 bps each and 50 bps.

This time, the RBI said it will keep a “Neutral" stance on the repo rate. The repo rate (RR) is the interest rate at which the central bank lends money to commercial banks and financial institutions, while the cash reserve ratio (CRR) is the percentage of a bank’s total deposits that must be kept with the RBI as cash reserves.

The RBI maintained its GDP forecast for the financial year 2025-26 at 6.5%. "RBI retains GDP growth forecast for current fiscal year at 6.5 pc with risk evenly balanced; geopolitical tensions pose headwinds," said Governor Sanjay Malhotra. Above-normal monsoon and lower inflation continue to support economic activity."

VIDEO | Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra says, "Prospects of external demand, however, remain uncertain amidst ongoing tariff announcements and trade negotiations... The real GDP growth for this current fiscal year is projected at 6.5 per cent."

"Prospects of external demand, however, remain uncertain amidst ongoing tariff announcements and trade negotiations... The real GDP growth for this current fiscal year is projected at 6.5 per cent," he added further.

Malhotra said, "Growth in industrial sector remained subdued and uneven and system liquidity has been in surplus." "The domestic growth is holding up and is broadly revolving around the lines of our assessment. Even though there were some high-frequency indicators that showed missed signals in May this year. Rural consumption remains resilient while urban consumption revives. Fixed investment supported by buoyant government capex continues to support economic activity," he added.

"The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) met on August 4, 5 and 6 to deliberate and decide on the policy repo rate. After a detailed assessment of the evolving macroeconomic and financial developments and outlook, the MPC voted unanimously to keep the policy repo rate under the liquidity adjustment facility lap unchanged at 5.5 per cent," added Malhotra.