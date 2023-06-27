"Those who created ruckus came from Bangladesh," claims local BJP leader on Cooch Behar clash

Cooch Behar (West Bengal) [India], June 27 : Reacting to the clash between two groups in West Bengal's Cooch Behar on Tuesday, a local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader claimed that the people who created the ruckus came from neighbouring Bangladesh.

Local BJP leader Ajay Roy said, "Those who have created the ruckus and the person who died came from Bangladesh. There was a scuffle between them regarding the exchange of money and no politics was involved."

Meanwhile, a local TMC leader alleged that BJP workers attacked people belonging to his party at midnight leading to the clash.

TMC leader Anarul Haque said, "TMC workers were sleeping at midnight and suddenly few BJP supporters entered their home, fired bullets at six persons, and mercilessly killed one person."

One person was killed and four persons sustained bullet injuries in a clash between two groups in Gitaldaha village, Dinhata subdivision of the West Bengal's Cooch Behar district on Tuesday morning. The injured were taken to hospital for treatment.

Sumit Kumar SP, Cooch Behar said, "A clash broke out between two groups in Gitaldaha, Cooch Behar this morning. As per info, five people have received bullet injuries, of which one Babu Hoque has died. The situation is peaceful. Police present on the spot."

Gitaldaha is near Jaridharla, one of the most interior places in the Coochbehar district and is very close to the International Border. The only mode of communication is via boat. The police have reached the area and are speculating about the use of Bangladesh-based criminals by local leaders.

The situation is now peaceful at the site.

Ahead of the Panchayat elections, scheduled to be held on July 8, the state is witnessing continuous clashes in various parts of the state.

