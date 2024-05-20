RBSE Class 12 Results Declared: Impressive Pass Rates Across All Streams

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has officially announced the results for the Class 12 examinations today, covering the Arts, Commerce, and Science streams. Students can access their results on the official websites - https://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in, starting from 12:15 PM. The class 10 results are expected on 2oth.

The pass percentages for the different streams are remarkable:

Science stream: 97.73%

Commerce stream: 98.95%

Arts stream: 96.88%

The Arts stream saw a record number of students registering for the examinations, totaling 578,494 candidates, with 277,762 boys and 300,732 girls. According to RBSE statistics, around 20 lakh students participate annually in the 10th and 12th-grade examinations. Specifically, approximately 9 lakh students appeared for the RBSE 10th examination, and a similar number registered for the 12th-grade exams.

Enrollment details show that the Arts stream had 6 lakh students, the Science stream had 2.31 lakh students, and the Commerce stream had 27,338 students. The secondary examinations took place from March 7 to March 30, 2024, while the Higher Secondary or Inter examinations were held from February 26 to April 4, 2024.