RPF Recruitment 2024: Notification Out for 2250 Constable and SI Posts at rpf.indianrailways.gov.in. – Check All Details Here

The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a notification for the recruitment of Sub-Inspectors (Exe.) and Constables (Exe.) in the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF). This recruitment drive aims to fill 2000 vacancies for Constables and 250 vacancies for Sub-Inspectors in RPF/RPSF. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at rpf.indianrailways.gov.in.

Eligibility Criteria:

Sub-Inspector: Graduates from a recognized university.

Constable: 10th pass or equivalent from a recognized Board.

Recruitment Process:

Computer-Based Test (CBT): Conducted by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). Physical Efficiency Test (PET) & Physical Measurement Test (PMT): Conducted by the Railway Protection Force (RPF). Document Verification: Conducted by the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

Age Limit:

Sub-Inspector (Executive): 20 to 25 years.

Constable (Executive): 18 to 25 years.

Upper-age relaxation for candidates from reserved categories.

Reservation:

10% for ex-servicemen.

15% for women candidates.

Exam Pattern:

CBT for Sub-Inspector: Graduation level.

CBT for Constable: Matriculation (Class 10th) level.

Minimum 35% marks (30% for SC and ST candidates) to qualify for the CBT.

FAQs: