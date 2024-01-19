RRB ALP Recruitment 2024: All You Need To Know About the Vacancies, Salary, and Eligibility Criteria for Railways' Assistant Loco Pilot

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), Ministry of Railways, Government of India, is soon going to publish the notification for the recruitment to the post of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP). This recruitment initiative aims to fill the crucial position of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) within the Indian Railways. Once released, candidates keen on exploring this promising career opportunity can access the RRB ALP Notification 2024 through the official regional websites of the RRB.

Aspiring individuals looking to embark on a rewarding career within the railways as Assistant Loco Pilots will find comprehensive details in this article. The following sections provide valuable insights into salary structures, eligibility criteria, and the job profile associated with the significant position of Assistant Loco Pilot.

Navigating the RRB ALP Recruitment Notification 2024:

Prospective candidates can follow a streamlined process to access and apply for the RRB ALP Recruitment:

Visit Regional RRB Websites: Go to the respective regional websites of the RRB. Notification Access: On the homepage, locate and click on the highlighted link for RRB ALP Recruitment 2024. Login and Application: Enter relevant login details and submit. Application Procedure: Proceed to complete the online application, including payment of fees and document uploads. Payment and Submission: Make the required application fee payment and submit the form. Confirmation: Download the confirmation page and retain a printout for future reference.

RRB ALP Eligibility Criteria 2024:

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have completed 10th class education and hold an ITI qualification from a recognized institute affiliated with NCVT/SCVT. Eligible ITI trades include Fitter, Electrician, Instrument Mechanic, and more. Alternatively, candidates can possess a Class 10 qualification with a three-year Diploma in relevant engineering branches.

Age Limit: Applicants should be between 18 and 30 years old.

RRB ALP Vacancy 2024

Indian Railways is likely to fill more than 5000 positions through CEN Number 01/2024. Details about the vacancies in each zone will be announced soon. Remember, applicants can apply online to only one RRB.

RRB ALP Application Fee:

Other - Rs. 500/-

Female/EBC/SC/ST/Ex-Serviceman/Transgender/Minorities - Rs. 250/-

RRB ALP Salary 2024:

The basic salary for an RRB Assistant Loco Pilot stands at Rs 19,900, falling under Level 2 of the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) pay scale. In addition to the basic pay, ALPs enjoy various allowances and benefits, including Dearness Allowance, House Rent Allowance, Transport Allowance, and Night Duty Allowance, aligning with government norms. Consequently, the total salary for ALPs ranges between Rs 25,000 to Rs 35,000 per month.