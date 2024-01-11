SBI PO Mains Result 2023 Out at sbi.co.in – Know How To Check Here

State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the results for the Probationary Officer (PO) Mains Examination 2023 on January 11, 2024. Successful candidates are now eligible for the upcoming psychometric test. The Mains Examination, held from December 5th to December 16th, 2023, comprised objective questions totaling 200 marks and descriptive questions conducted online.

To check the SBI PO Mains Result 2023, candidates can follow these simple steps:

1. Visit the official website: sbi.co.in

2. Navigate to the Careers section

3. Click on the link for SBI PO Mains Result 2023 PDF

4. The results will be displayed on the screen

5. Download and keep a copy for future reference

The psychometric test is scheduled to commence from January 16, 2024, while the Group Exercise and Personal Interview will begin from January 21, 2024, at designated Local Head Office (LHO) centers.

SBI is in the process of recruiting for 2000 PO vacancies, and the final merit list will be based on the marks obtained in the Mains and Interview rounds. The selection process includes Prelims, Mains, and Interview stages, with candidates needing to clear all three for consideration.

Aspirants are advised to stay updated with the latest information regarding SBI PO Interview 2023, including call letters and results, by checking the official website regularly.