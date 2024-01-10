SNAP Result 2023 Released at snaptest.org – Check Steps To Download Scorecard

Symbiosis International University (SIU) has officially released the results for the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2023. Aspiring candidates can now access their results and download scorecards by visiting the official SNAP website, snaptest.org. The scores obtained in SNAP 2023 will be applicable for admission to specific SIU programs for the academic year 2024-25. The result-checking window will remain open until February 09, 2024.

To obtain their SNAP 2023 results, candidates can follow these steps:

Go to the official SNAP website, snaptest.org. Locate the "SNAP 2023 result" link on the homepage. Click on the link to open a new page. Enter the required login details. The result will be displayed on the computer screen. Download the result and print a copy of the scorecard for future reference.

The SNAP 2023 examination occurred on December 10, 17, and 22, conducted in three sessions. The initial Computer-Based Test (CBT) took place on December 10, followed by the second on December 17, and the third on December 22.

SNAP is a mandatory and unified entrance exam for MBA programs across all institutes affiliated with Symbiosis International (Deemed University). Applicants shortlisted for a program will undergo the Symbiosis admission process (GE-PI) for that specific program, as stated on the examination website.