UGC Approves Use of NET Scores for PhD Admissions for Academic Year 2024–25

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Thursday, March 28, approved that students can use National Eligibility Test (NET) scores for Ph.D. admissions for the academic year 2024-25. The decision streamlines the admission process under the National Education Policy, eliminating the need for multiple entrance exams.

The announcement was made during the 578th meeting of UGC, which was held on March 13, based on recommendations from an expert committee tasked with reviewing UGC NET exam provisions. As of now, the NET exam primarily serves to determine Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) eligibility and assistant professor appointments. Conducted by the National Testing Agency biannually in June and December, the UGC NET June 2024 notification will soon be available on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

"To help the students with one national entrance test for PhD admissions as a part of implementing the National Education

Policy 2020. The UGC constituted an expert committee to review the National Eligibility Test (NET) provisions," the UGC note read.

From June 2024 onwards, UGC NET-qualified candidates will be declared eligible in three categories:

Catcgory-1: Eligible for (i) admission to PhD. with JRF and (ii) appointment as Assistant Professor.

Catcgory-2: Eligible for (i) admission to PhD. without JRF and (ii) appointment as Assistant Professor.

Catcgory-3: Eligible for admission to PhD. programme only and not for the award of JRF or appointment as Assistant Professor.

Candidates in categories 2 and 3 for PhD admissions through NET will have their UGC NET scores contribute 70% to their merit, with the remaining 30% from interviews. This combined merit approach applies to categories 2 and 3, with NET scores remaining valid for one year.