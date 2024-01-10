UGC NET December 2023 Result To Be Announced on THIS Date at ugcnet.nta.ac.in – Check How to Downlaod

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a notification regarding the eagerly awaited National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2023 session results. The revised date for the publication of these results is now set for January 17, as announced in an official statement. Candidates can conveniently check their results on the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Originally scheduled for release on January 10, the delay in unveiling the results is attributed to a re-examination round. This additional test was arranged for students who faced challenges attending the initially planned test date due to severe weather conditions caused by Cyclone Michaung in Chennai and Andhra Pradesh.

On January 3, the NTA provided the answer key, response sheet, and question paper for all subject papers online, except for Archaeology. Subsequently, the Archaeology question paper and answer key were made available. Candidates who applied for Archaeology can submit their objections on the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in, until January 10.

To check the UGC NET December 2023 results, candidates can follow these steps:

1. Visit the official UGC NET results website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

2. Locate the section for UGC NET December results and click on it.

3. Enter your credentials, such as application number and birthdate, to access your account.

4. Log in and navigate to the results area to view and download your UGC NET results.

The UGC – NET December 2023 test, administered by the National Testing Agency, covered 292 cities across the country and included 83 subject areas. From December 6 to December 19, 2023, a total of 9,45,918 applicants participated in the test.

Following the release of the results, candidates should carefully review their scorecards to ascertain their eligibility for an Assistant Professorship or Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). The marking scheme awards two marks for each correct answer, with no deduction for wrong responses.