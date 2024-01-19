UGC NET Result 2023: NTA Releases Subject-Wise Cut-Off Marks at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Check Details Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has published the subject-wise cut-off marks for the UGC NET (University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test) December 2023 on the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Additionally, the agency has announced the results for the 6,95,928 candidates who appeared for the examination. The computer-based test for UGC NET December 2023 took place in 15 shifts from December 6 to 19, 2023, across 292 cities in India. A total of 9,45,872 candidates had registered for the UGC NET 2023, which covered 83 subjects.

The release of the UGC NET December 2023 cut-off marks follows the normalization process, and the final marks are based on approved final answer keys by subject experts. The examination is conducted to determine eligibility for assistant professorship, junior research fellowship, or both.

The NTA, in its statement, mentioned, “In order to make the examination system transparent, the question paper, provisional answer key(s), and recorded responses of the concerned candidates were hosted on the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.”

To access the UGC NET 2023 cut-off marks list, candidates can follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the ‘Subject-wise cut-off marks’ link.

3. The PDF of the cut-off list will be displayed on the screen.

4. Download the PDF for future reference.

Here is a list of some category-wise cut-off marks for UGC NET Dec 2022 session to qualify for assistant professor in various subjects:

- Philosophy: 196 (Unreserved), 172 (SC), 152 (ST), 180 (OBC)

- Psychology: 190 (Unreserved), 156 (SC), 156 (ST), 170 (OBC)

- Sociology: 184 (Unreserved), 154 (SC), 150 (ST), 168 (OBC)

- Public Administration: 190 (Unreserved), 160 (SC), 156 (ST), 174 (OBC)

- Management: 170 (Unreserved), 148 (SC), 148 (ST), 154 (OBC)

- Linguistics: 180 (Unreserved), 158 (SC), 146 (ST), 164 (OBC)

- Law: 176 (Unreserved), 160 (SC), 152 (ST), 162 (OBC)

- Mass Communication And Journalism: 170 (Unreserved), 150 (SC), 152 (ST), 154 (OBC)

- Computer Science And Applications: 160 (Unreserved), 138 (SC), 138 (ST), 144 (OBC)

- Political Science: 190 (Unreserved), 162 (SC), 156 (ST), 174 (OBC)

- History: 182 (Unreserved), 158 (SC), 152 (ST), 170 (OBC)

- Commerce: 160 (Unreserved), 136 (SC), 134 (ST), 142 (OBC)

- Hindi: 160 (Unreserved), 136 (SC), 132 (ST), 144 (OBC)

- English: 182 (Unreserved), 148 (SC), 146 (ST), 160 (OBC)

- Geography: 166 (Unreserved), 142 (SC), 136 (ST), 152 (OBC)

Candidates are advised to refer to the official website for the complete cut-off list and further details.