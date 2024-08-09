Unleashing Talents and Triumphs Aashayein by Cascade

The Jamnabai Narsee Alumni Association has successfully completed the 6th edition of Aashayein by Cascade on July 27th, 2024, at Jamnabai Narsee School. Aashayein had over 600 students from lesser privileged backgrounds come, participate, interact, and enjoy to their fullest. The winners were given trophies, certificates, and fully funded scholarships sponsored by JNAA to further their talents. Aashayein by Cascade played the role of a befitting curtain-raiser for the 29th edition of Cascade - India’s largest annual inter-school Cultural & Sports Festival, which shall take place on August 10th & 11th, 2024. The JNAA is awaiting to welcome over 10,000 students from over 60 top schools to participate in the numerous events of fine arts, literary arts, performing arts, sports and more. These 100+ eclectic events will be judged by personalities best in their fields.

In the past, Cascade by JNAA has hosted judges like Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Ishaan Khatter, Jacqueline Fernandes, Jackie Shroff, Ayan Mukherjee, Tiger Shroff, and many more. Cascade provides an opportunity for students from Std. 1 to Std. 12 to showcase their wonderful talents and creativity through multiple events that span over the two fun-filled days.

This year, at Cascade, there are unique events like “Bring It On” - Street Dance Battle, “Verbal Vendetta” - Debate, “Fun-Takshari” - Bollywood Quiz, “Runway Rendezvous” - Fashion Show, and more such competitions that keep students on their toes and give them something to love and learn from. “Numero Uno,” Cascade’s captivating personality contest, is one where general intelligence, spontaneity, wit, and confidence are tested, which in general develops their all-round personality. The Jamnabai Narsee Alumni Association is energized for Cascade this year because they absolutely love what all the participants bring to the festival. Each performance, each act,