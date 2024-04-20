UP Board Result 2024 Declared at upresults.nic.in: Know How to Check Inside

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has officially announced the release of the UP Board Class 10 and 12 results for the academic year 2024. Students can access their UPMSP result 2024 from the UP Board’s official websites, upmsp.edu.in, or upresults.nic.in.

To check the Uttar Pradesh Board 10th and 12th results, follow these steps:

Visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Education Board at upresults.nic.in. Click on the "Class 10,12 Result 2024" link. Select the year 2024 and enter your roll number. Your Uttar Pradesh Board 10th or 12th result will be displayed. Download and save your UP Board Result 2024 for future reference.

The UPMSP conducted the UP Board Class 10 and 12 examinations from February 22 to March 9, 2023, across various exam centers in the state. Exams were held in two shifts daily, from 8:30 am to 11:45 pm and from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

This year witnessed a total of 55,25,308 candidates appearing for the Class 10 and 12 exams. For more details, candidates can visit the official website of UPMSP.