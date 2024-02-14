UPSC Civil Services 2024 Notification to Be Released Today at upsc.gov.in; Check Details Here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is set to release the notification and commence registration for the Civil Services Preliminary examination (CSE Prelims 2024) and the Indian Forest Services (IFS) Prelims 2024 through CSE. Interested candidates can access the detailed notification on the official websites, upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

According to the UPSC exam calendar, the application window for both exams is scheduled to close on March 5, with the examination set for May 26. Aspiring candidates are encouraged to stay updated on the latest developments by following the live blog on the official website for continuous updates.

What's the UPSC CSE 2024 Selection Process?

The notification will provide crucial information such as the number of vacancies, eligibility criteria, examination and selection procedures, and more.

What's the Age Limit and Selection Process for UPSC CSE 2024

As per the age criteria, candidates must be between 21 and 32 years old as of the cut-off date specified in the notification. Reserved category candidates will be eligible for relaxation in the upper age limit.

Visit the registration website: : Log on to the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in. Check out the notification: Look for the UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2024 examination notification, containing crucial details like eligibility criteria, important dates, and application instructions. Sign up: Click on the registration link, where new users need to create an account, while existing users can log in. Fill in the form: Provide accurate details, including personal information, educational qualifications, and contact information. Upload your documents: Upload scanned copies of a photograph, signature, and other required documents in the specified format and size. Pay the fee: Pay the application fee online through the provided payment gateway, with fee details mentioned in the notification. Check everything and press send: Double-check all entered information before submitting the application to ensure accuracy. Print your confirmation: After successful submission, take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates are advised to await the official notification for UPSC Civil Services 2024, which will provide additional details and guidance.