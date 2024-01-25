UPSC IES, ISS Final Results 2023 Declared at upsc.gov.in, Check Toppers List

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final results for the Indian Economic Service (IES) and Indian Statistical Service (ISS) 2023. Alongside the final results, candidates can also access the merit list on the official website upsc.gov.in. The UPSC IES and ISS exams took place from June 23 to 25, and shortlisted candidates participated in interviews from December 18 to 21. The results reveal that 18 candidates have been recommended for IES posts, and 33 candidates for ISS seats. Nikhil Sindh and Nishchal Mittal emerged as the toppers for UPSC ISS and UPSC IES 2023, respectively.

The official notification states, "Based on the results of the written examination of the Indian Economic Service / Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2023 held by the UNION PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION from 23rd to 25th June, 2023, followed by interviews for Personality Test from 18th to 21st December, 2023, the following are the lists, in order of merit, of the candidates who have been recommended for appointment to the posts in Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service."

UPSC IES 2023 Merit List:

Here is the list of 18 candidates recommended for the Indian Economic Service in order of merit:

Nishchal Mittal Aditi Jha Purnima Suden Rejju Rana Shubhi Chauhan Pavit Yusra Anees Monika Narayan Riya Yadav Vaibhav Rathore Vishnu K Venugopal Pranchal Gupta Shitole Rashmi Sangeetkumar Shabeena Begum Mohd Yaqub Tabhane Tejaswini Yashwant Parul Singh Vishal Aryan Vishakha Gupta

UPSC ISS 2023 Merit List:

Here is the list of 33 candidates recommended for the Indian Statistical Service in order of merit. The commission mentioned, "Due to non-availability of PwBD-4 & 5 candidate, 01 vacancy of General category has been kept vacant."