UPSC IES, ISS Final Results 2023 Declared at upsc.gov.in, Check Toppers List

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final results for the Indian Economic Service (IES) and Indian Statistical Service (ISS) 2023. Alongside the final results, candidates can also access the merit list on the official website upsc.gov.in. The UPSC IES and ISS exams took place from June 23 to 25, and shortlisted candidates participated in interviews from December 18 to 21. The results reveal that 18 candidates have been recommended for IES posts, and 33 candidates for ISS seats. Nikhil Sindh and Nishchal Mittal emerged as the toppers for UPSC ISS and UPSC IES 2023, respectively.

The official notification states, "Based on the results of the written examination of the Indian Economic Service / Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2023 held by the UNION PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION from 23rd to 25th June, 2023, followed by interviews for Personality Test from 18th to 21st December, 2023, the following are the lists, in order of merit, of the candidates who have been recommended for appointment to the posts in Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service."

UPSC IES 2023 Merit List:

Here is the list of 18 candidates recommended for the Indian Economic Service in order of merit:

  1. Nishchal Mittal
  2. Aditi Jha
  3. Purnima Suden
  4. Rejju Rana
  5. Shubhi Chauhan
  6. Pavit
  7. Yusra Anees
  8. Monika Narayan
  9. Riya Yadav
  10. Vaibhav Rathore
  11. Vishnu K Venugopal
  12. Pranchal Gupta
  13. Shitole Rashmi Sangeetkumar
  14. Shabeena Begum Mohd Yaqub
  15. Tabhane Tejaswini Yashwant
  16. Parul Singh
  17. Vishal Aryan
  18. Vishakha Gupta

UPSC ISS 2023 Merit List:

Here is the list of 33 candidates recommended for the Indian Statistical Service in order of merit. The commission mentioned, "Due to non-availability of PwBD-4 & 5 candidate, 01 vacancy of General category has been kept vacant."

  1. Nikhil Singh
  2. Janhvi Patel
  3. Vijay Ladha
  4. Agrima Rastogi
  5. Prakhar Gupta
  6. Srishti Agarwal
  7. Shivanshi Shukla
  8. Prateek Naik
  9. Swati Gupta
  10. Rajni Prajapat
  11. Rohit Kumar Sudhansu
  12. Sumanpreet Kaur
  13. Narawade Yogita Ankush
  14. Harshit Kumar Alawat
  15. Nayan Deep Gupta
  16. Ravi Shankar Maurya
  17. Saumya Mishra
  18. Shubham Kesharwani
  19. Simran
  20. Yogesh Kumar
  21. Pooja Kumari
  22. Shobh Raj
  23. Rupesh Jalwal
  24. Rupin Soni
  25. Ankit Yadav
  26. Rekha Gupta
  27. Manish Meena
  28. Prashant Nanaware
  29. Sanju Das
  30. Debdut Saha
  31. Gaurav Kumar
  32. Lokesh Kumar
  33. Payal Meena
