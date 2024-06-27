UPSC Result 2024 Declared: Union Public Service Commission Announces 'Recruitment Results' for May

UPSC Recruitment Results 2024 has been declared by the Union Public Service Commission for the month of May 2024. Candidate who had appeared for the examination may check their result in the PDF given below. They can also check UPSC Result on the official website at upsc.gov.in

Download the PDF to Check UPSC Results here.

The recommended candidates have been informed individually by post. Candidates who have appeared in the interview round can check their results in the list by checking their names and roll numbers.

Applications of other candidates were duly considered but regretted that it has not been possible to call them for interview/recommend them for the post.