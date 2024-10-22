Voices for Change: Satyamev Jayate Event at IIT Bombay

On October 24th, 2024, the Satyamev Jayate event, organized by of IIT Bombay, will unite a powerful lineup of speakers and discussions centered on fostering a more just and compassionate society. The event will cover a wide range of topics, from leadership in business to critical social issues, providing a platform for thoughtful reflection and meaningful dialogue. Dr. Vivek Bindra, a renowned motivational speaker, entrepreneur, and business coach, will be one of the key speakers, known for his ability to inspire transformative leadership and success. Along with him, a series of expert-led discussions will delve into pressing social challenges that India faces today.

The event will culminate in a special Satyamev Jayate segment, focusing on the critical issue of rape incidents in India. This session will feature a panel of experts, including legal professionals, social activists, and survivors, who will share their insights and discuss solutions for achieving justice, improving safety, and driving societal change. “The event offers attendees an opportunity to participate in thought-provoking conversations, gain a deeper understanding of pressing social challenges, and network with individuals committed to making a positive impact," says Team Abhyuday.

True to its mission of inclusivity, the Satyamev Jayate event is open to all and free of charge. The organizers are committed to making conversations about critical social issues accessible to everyone, ensuring that these discussions reach as wide an audience as possible. Attendees can expect an insightful experience that sparks reflection on the values of truth, justice, and the collective responsibility needed to create a better future for all. In a world where silence often reigns, events like "Satyamev Jayate" are crucial in amplifying voices that demand change. Join us at IIT Bombay on October 24th, at 5 PM, as we come together to seek solutions, share experiences, and and pave the way for a more just and equitable society

(https://www.abhyudayiitb.org

contact@abhyudayiitb.org