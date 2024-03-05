WBPRB Recruitment 2024: Notification Released for 10,255 Posts; Know About Age, Qualifications, Salary and Application Procedure Here

The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has officially released a notification inviting applications for the recruitment of constables in the West Bengal Police for the year 2024. Aspiring candidates can find comprehensive details regarding eligibility and other crucial information either on the official website prb.wb.gov.in or by referring to the official notification.

Key Dates:

Application Period: March 7, 2024, to April 5, 2024.

Vacancy Details: The recruitment drive aims to fill a substantial number of vacancies, totaling 10,255, for the position of Constable.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age: Applicants should be between 18 and 30 years old as of January 1, 2024, with upper age limit relaxations for candidates from reserved categories.

Educational Qualifications: Successful completion of the Madhyamik Examination from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or an equivalent qualification is mandatory.

Language Requirement: Proficiency in speaking, reading, and writing Bengali is essential for all applicants, excluding permanent residents of the hill sub-divisions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong Districts, who will be subject to the rules of the West Bengal Official Language Act, 1961.

Application Process: