WBPRB Result 2025 Out at prb.wb.gov.in: Here's How to Check West Bengal Police Recruitment Board Constable Results

The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) declared results on its official websites at wbpolice.gov.in and prb.wb.gov.in on Tuesday morning, December 30. The result for the recruitment of Constable and Lady Constable vacancies in the West Bengal Police.

Candidates who had appeared for the written examination for the constable and lady constable in West Bengal can check their scores on the at prb.wb.gov.in and wbpolice.gov.in by logging in with their personal details.

WBPRB also released the list of shortlisted candidates for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). A total of 60,170 candidates have qualified for the next level of the WBPRB recruitment exam.

Here's How to Check WBPRB Result 2025

1. Visit the official website at prb.wb.gov.in

2. On the right panel from the home page, click on 'Written Results"

3. From drop-down select 'Recruitment to the post of Constables in West Bengal Police - 2024'

4. Click on the 'Result of written examination'

5. Enter Application SI number, Date of Birth, Permanent district/state

6. Click on Search result and the result will be displayed on the screen

The result PDF includes details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, registration number, category, date of birth, marks obtained, qualifying status, rank or merit position, cut-off marks, allotted district or range, name of the examination, result declaration date and issuing authority.

WBPRB Admit Card

Candidates who have cleared the WBPRB written exams will now be required to appear for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) on January 8, 2026. The Admit Cards for PMT & PET can be downloaded through the link (wbprb.applythrunet.co.in) provided in the websites of West Bengal Police Recruitment Board from January 2, 2026. Before downloading the Admit Card, candidates must upload their relevant documents, which were asked to keep ready vide Notice No. WBPRB/NOTICE - 2025/22 (CONS._WBP_24) dated

17/11/2025.

The candidates shall have to produce the printout of their admit card to get admission into the PMT & PET arena. Candidates are advised to follow the instructions on their admit card and visit the above-mentioned websites for further updates.