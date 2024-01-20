Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2024 results declared on January 20, 2024

The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2024 results were declared on January 20, 2024. The results are available for download on the official XAT website at xatonline.in. Candidates who took the XAT 2024 must have their login details (user ID and date of birth) handy to access their results. The XAT 2024 was conducted on January 7, 2024, in 80 cities across India. The exam was conducted in a single shift from 2:00 PM to 5:30 PM. The XAT 2024 scorecard will be available for download until March 31, 2024.

The Xavier Aptitude Test is a highly competitive computer-based exam that is used for admission to some of India’s most prestigious MBA programs, including XLRI Jamshedpur and XLRI Delhi. The test assesses candidates’ aptitude in areas that are important for success in business, such as verbal and logical ability, decision making, quantitative aptitude and data interpretation, general awareness, and essay writing.

To succeed on the XAT, candidates need a combination of strong analytical thinking skills, a command of the English language, and the ability to think critically and quickly in the context of data, ethical dilemmas, and current affairs. A good rank on the XAT opens doors to top B-schools and leads to a desired career in the business world. For more information about the XAT 2024 results and other XAT-related information, candidates are advised to check the official Xavier School of Management portal regularly.

How to check result

Step 1: Head to the official website at xatonline.in

Step 2: Once you're on the homepage, click on the link for the XAT 2024 Score Card.

Step 3: A new window will pop up, so enter your login details and hit submit.

Step 4: Your XAT Scorecard 2024 will show up on the screen.

Step 5: Grab your XAT Result 2024 by downloading it and make sure to get a hard copy for future reference.