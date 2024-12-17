10 Bollywood Actors Who Revived Iconic Onscreen Characters in a Film And OTT

In 2024, several beloved onscreen characters made a triumphant return, much to the delight of fans. These characters, brought to life by some of Bollywood's finest actors, continued their journeys in sequels and new seasons of popular web series.

These actors not only revived beloved characters but also gave them new dimensions in 2024. Their performances remind us why sequels and follow-ups can be just as impactful as the originals. As fans eagerly await further developments in these characters' journeys, these actors have undoubtedly left a lasting mark. Here’s a look at 10 actors who breathed new life into these iconic roles this year.



1. Ali Fazal as Guddu Bhaiya in Mirzapur 3

Ali Fazal’s portrayal of Guddu Bhaiya in Mirzapur is nothing short of legendary, and with Season 3, he once again proved why he remains one of the most iconic characters on Indian streaming platforms. Guddu Bhaiya's return was marked by rage, grief, and an unyielding thirst for power and vengeance. Ali’s portrayal this time was more ferocious and emotionally layered, as Guddu navigated personal loss while remaining focused on his goal of seizing the throne of Mirzapur. His intense eyes, sharp dialogue delivery, and larger-than-life screen presence kept fans glued to their screens. Guddu Bhaiya’s journey remains one of the most gripping elements of the series, and Ali Fazal's nuanced performance continues to earn applause from critics and audiences alike.

2. Bhuvan Bam as Vasant Gawde in Taaza Khabar 2

After the success of Taaza Khabar, Bhuvan Bam reprised his role as Vasant Gawde in its much-awaited second season. As a man gifted with the power to predict future events, Vasant’s journey in Season 2 became even more intense and unpredictable. Bhuvan effortlessly combined humor with emotional vulnerability, allowing audiences to experience the highs and lows of his character's life. His evolution from a street-smart hustler to a man grappling with the consequences of his newfound powers was portrayed with conviction and relatability. With sharp wit, emotional depth, and his trademark charm, Bhuvan Bam once again reminded everyone of his prowess as a storyteller and actor.

3. Jitendra Kumar as Sachiv Ji in Panchayat 3

Jitendra Kumar’s portrayal of Abhishek Tripathi, fondly known as Sachiv Ji, in Panchayat has become a fan favorite since the show's debut. In Panchayat 3, Jitendra once again brought his understated charm, wit, and relatability to the role. His nuanced performance as a city-bred government official navigating the quirks of rural life continued to strike a chord with audiences. As Sachiv Ji faced newer, more complex challenges, Jitendra's portrayal remained authentic, making his journey all the more compelling. His ability to balance humor and poignancy made him one of the most loved characters in 2024's streaming landscape.

4. Abhishek Banerjee as Jana in Stree 2

Abhishek Banerjee's comedic brilliance as Jana in Stree made him one of the most loved side characters in Bollywood's horror-comedy genre. Returning with Stree 2, Abhishek's quirky antics, hilarious reactions, and on-point timing are back to entertain audiences. His chemistry with Rajkummar Rao's character and his endearing (and sometimes bizarre) fear of ghosts had viewers laughing out loud. In the sequel, Jana's character arc sees new dimensions as the town once again faces the supernatural entity. Abhishek’s effortless humor and natural charm make Jana a scene-stealer, and fans can't wait to see what chaos he brings to Stree 2.

5. Shweta Tripathi as Golu Gupta in Mirzapur 3

Shweta Tripathi’s return as Gajagamini aka Golu Gupta in Mirzapur 3 was nothing short of electrifying. Evolving from a quiet, book-loving student to a fierce and vengeful rebel, Golu's transformation has been one of the most compelling character arcs in Indian OTT history. In the third season, Shweta infused Golu with even more grit, intensity, and emotional depth. Her power-packed performance was raw, unpredictable, and deeply human. Fans witnessed a side of Golu that was darker, more driven, and unafraid to challenge her enemies. Shweta’s portrayal left an indelible mark on viewers, reaffirming her place as one of the most versatile actors in the industry.

6. Huma Qureshi as Rani Bharti in Maharani 3

Huma Qureshi returned as the formidable Rani Bharti in Maharani 3, once again delivering a powerhouse performance. Her portrayal of the humble housewife-turned-Chief Minister continued to showcase her growth as a political leader navigating a male-dominated world. In this season, Rani Bharti’s character was more assertive, strategic, and determined, and Huma captured every shade of her evolution with finesse. Her commanding screen presence, combined with moments of vulnerability, kept viewers invested in the gripping political drama. Huma's portrayal of Rani Bharti has become one of the most iconic roles in the political thriller genre, and her return in 2024 only reinforced her status as a force to be reckoned with.

7. Kartik Aaryan as Rooh Baba in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Kartik Aaryan's portrayal of Rooh Baba in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was a runaway hit, and his performance became an instant cultural phenomenon. Stepping into the legacy of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise, Kartik managed to make the role uniquely his own. His impeccable comic timing paired with a spooky undertone made Rooh Baba one of the most beloved characters in recent times. With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 becoming a blockbuster, Kartik's Rooh Baba is now cemented as an iconic Bollywood character. Fans are already eager for more ghostly adventures with Rooh Baba at the helm.

8. Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham in Singham Returns

When it comes to iconic Bollywood characters, Bajirao Singham is undoubtedly one of the most memorable. Played with fiery intensity by Ajay Devgn, the fearless cop known for his "Aata Majhi Satakli" rage is back in Singham Returns. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film brings back Ajay in his larger-than-life cop avatar, with action sequences and dialogues that pack a punch. The franchise is synonymous with high-octane action and patriotic fervor, and Ajay Devgn once again brought gravitas and intensity to the role. As the ultimate flag-bearer of Bollywood’s cop universe, Bajirao Singham remains a timeless symbol of justice and fearlessness.

9. Taapsee Pannu as Rani Kashyap in Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba

Taapsee Pannu's portrayal of Rani Kashyap in Haseen Dillruba became one of the most talked-about performances of the year when it was released. Her portrayal of a bold, unapologetic woman caught in a storm of love, deception, and crime made Rani Kashyap an unforgettable character. With Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, Taapsee reprises the role, and fans are eager to see what new twists and turns await Rani's story. Her performance balances charm, wit, and an undercurrent of mystery, making her character compelling and unpredictable. Taapsee's return as Rani Kashyap adds a fresh layer of intrigue to the suspense-filled narrative, and audiences are ready to be drawn back into her world of passion, love, and danger.

10. Jaideep Ahlawat as Dipankar Sanyal in The Broken News 2

Jaideep Ahlawat once again donned the role of the fiery news anchor Dipankar Sanyal in the second season of The Broken News. Known for his nuanced performances, Ahlawat's portrayal of the morally ambiguous journalist delved deeper into the ethical dilemmas of the media industry. His commanding screen presence and sharp dialogue delivery kept audiences hooked, solidifying his place as one of Bollywood’s most powerful performers.