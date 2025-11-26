120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 5: How Farhan Akhtar, Raashii Khanna’s Film Earned on Tuesday; Check Day-Wise Earnings Report

120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 5: 120 Bahadur continued its steady run at the box office on Day 5. The Farhan Akhtar and Raashii Khanna starrer earned Rs 1.50 crore on Tuesday, according to Sacnilk. The film’s net collection has now reached Rs 13 crore. The film recorded an overall 13.43 per cent occupancy in the Hindi market on Tuesday. Morning shows saw 6.22 per cent turnout. Afternoon shows logged 11.22 per cent. Evening shows marked 13.96 per cent and night shows reached 22.31 per cent.

Since its release on November 21, the film received positive responses from audiences and critics. The strong opening weekend helped it cross the Rs 10 crore mark and the film is steadily progressing toward Rs 20 crore.

120 Bahadur Box Office Collection – First 5 Days

Day 1 (Friday) – Rs 2.25 Cr

Day 2 (Saturday) – Rs 3.85 Cr

Day 3 (Sunday) – Rs 4 Cr

Day 4 (Monday) – Rs 1.4 Cr

Day 5 (Tuesday) – Rs 1.5 Cr

Total (5 days) – Rs 13 Cr

According to the reports, the film is made on a budget of Rs 85 crore. It tells the story of 120 soldiers of the 13 Kumaon Regiment who fought in the battle of Rezang La during the 1962 war. Farhan Akhtar plays Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, with Raashii Khanna as Shagun Kanwar. Other cast members include Ankit Siwach, Vivan Bhatena, Dhanveer Singh, Sahib Verma, Sparsh Walia, Ajinkya Deo and Eijaz Khan.

Written by Rajiv G. Menon and directed by Razneesh Ghai, the film is produced by Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment) and Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios). The runtime is two hours 17 minutes.