12th Man Teaser: Mohanlal and Jeethu Jospeh's thriller keeps up the hype

Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph's Malayalam thriller film titled 12th Man, which wrapped up the shoot in October, is all set to release on Disney Plus Hotstar. The teaser of the film has been released. Mohanlal flaunts his intense avatar as the teaser shows that every human has three lives, personal, private and a seet life. The video ends with Mohanlal saying it's time to blow the final whistle.

Previously, Mohanlal teamed up with director Jeethu Joseph first for the blockbuster movie Drishyam in 2013. They collaborated yet again for the sequel, Drishyam 2, which was released in 2021. Amidst the high expectations, the blockbuster director-actor duo film 12th Man is set for release. The film also features Unni Mukundan, Anusree, Aditi Ravi, Leona Lishoy, Veena Nandakumar, Shine Tom Chacko, Saiju Kurup, and Santhi Priya, Priyanka Nair, and Sshivada in supporting roles. 12th Man is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor under the Aashirvad Cinemas banner.

