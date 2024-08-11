18 years of 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna': Karan Johar shares fun BTS video, calls it "best decision"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 11 : As 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna' starrer Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta, Abhishek Bachchan, and Amitabh Bachchan completed eighteen years since its release, Karan Johar took a walk down memory lane and shared fun behind-the-scene video on his social media account.

Taking to Instagram, Karan posted memorable BTS moments from the film.

The video features Amitabh Bachchan, SRK, Preity Zinta, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan and Arjun Rampal in the fun mode.

KJo said in the video that making Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna was only possible because each member of the cast was a friend and family.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "KANK was the road that I need not have taken but it was the best decision I made to take it...till date! This film not only gave me the best of the times with my absolutely phenomenal cast that honestly, were more my family - but it also gave me the courage to tell stories that I put my conviction into about relationships that were messy but beautiful...just like life? Here's to 18 years of #KabhiAlvidaNaaKehna!."

As soon as the post was shared, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

Neha Dhupia wrote, "Oh my."

Abhishek Bachchan commented, "Best memories."

Manish Malhotra posted, "A film before its times .. love KANK and all those wonderful memories of our long long New York shoot."

From hilarious moments to romantic times, the movie delivers all.

Directed by Karan himself, 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna', the movie revolves around Dev (played by SRK) and Maya (Rani) meeting in the middle of their respective failing marriages. They try to help each other to save their marriages but end up falling in love instead. However, it garnered mixed reviews and was considered a film that was ahead of its time.

'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna' was not a blockbuster film but its songs, all of the songs in this film are unrivalled, thanks to Shankar Ehsaan Loy's music. Songs like 'Mitwa,' 'Rock n Roll,' 'Where the Party to Night,' and 'Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna' are still party staples. This film was shot entirely in New York.

