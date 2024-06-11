18th MIFF to feature masterclasses with Richie Mehta, Nemil Shah, Georges Schwizgebel

Mumbai, June 11 The upcoming 18th edition of the Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) organised by NFDC will feature panel discussions with filmmaker Richie Mehta, who is known for ‘Delhi Crime’ and ‘Poacher’, Nemil Shah, who won the National Film Award for his short film ‘Dal Bhat’, and Georges Schwizgebel.

The panel discussions will address a wide range of conversations around diverse filmmaking techniques and formats.

Richie Mehta will talk about the anatomy of a crime thriller and a panel discussion on the evolution of animation films with veteran filmmaker Ketan Mehta, Emmy-nominated animation filmmaker Vaibhav Kumaresh, actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani and writer-filmmaker Mohammad Kheirandish.

Nemil Shah is set to conduct a masterclass with Alphonse Roy, the wildlife cinematographer celebrated for work on documentaries such as ‘Treasure Seekers: Tibet’s Hidden Kingdom’ and ‘Man Eaters of India’.

Award-winning animation film director Georges Schwizgebel, who is known for ‘The Flight of Acarus’, documentary filmmaker Audrius Stonys and film editor Ollie Huddleston will take masterclasses on animation, documentary filmmaking and editing respectively at the film festival this year.

The Mumbai International Film Festival is set to be held from June 15 to June 21 at the National Museum of Indian Cinema (NMIC), in the Peddar Road area of Mumbai.

