"1920 is a big star in itself," says Mahesh Bhatt

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7 : Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, on Tuesday, talked about the horror franchise '1920' and called it a "star".

During a press conference on Wednesday, Bhatt said, "Our journey so far has been challenging but also exciting. It was challenging, especially during these trying times when audiences are not coming to theatres. Making a film in such times and making it reach the cinema is itself a major victory. 1920 which is a franchise and is a big star in itself. So without its support, we would not have been able to reach here."

Produced by Vikram Bhatt, the first film of the horror franchise was released in the year 2008, followed by '1920: Evil Returns' in 2012. The first two parts performed well at the box office.

The other parts '1920 London' and '1921' were released in 2016 and 2018 respectively.

Krishna Bhatt, the daughter of director-producer Vikram Bhatt, is set to make her debut as a director with the upcoming horror film '1920 - Horrors of the Heart'.

The film stars Avika Gor, well-known for her role in the TV show 'Balika Vadhu'

Talking about the film Krishna earlier said, "Mahesh (Bhatt) uncle helms our company, and when he wrote 1920 after the covid days, I worked closely with him. The experience of being under his guidance is surreal. He makes you go inside your mind and tap into your feelings, which you didn't know you possessed. I learned tremendously from him. The years spent on my father's set have given me a solid grounding in many facets of filmmaking. I hope to do justice to a genre he is the ace of."

'1920 - Horrors of the Heart' has been presented by Mahesh Bhatt and Anand Pandit, and is a Vikram Bhatt Production in association with Raj Kishor Khaware. The film is set to debut in theatres on June 23.

