"20 years of being Rani": Priyanka Chopra celebrates 20th anniversary of 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi'

20 years of love, friends and one of the iconic ways of asking "Mujhse Shaadi Karogi". Rani aka Priyanka Chopra got nostalgic and celebrated this day with a special post.

Desi girl re-shared one of her fans page posts on her Instagram story featuring Priyanka, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar.

"20 years of being Rani! Woah! Those brows tho...," she captioned the post.

Recently, Priyanka danced to the track from her 2004 hit romantic comedy at Anant Ambani's wedding.

Sharing the short clip from the film, Nadiadwala Grandson, a production house of Sajid Nadiadwala, shared an Instagram story, which read, "20 years of Love, Friendship and the Most Iconic Way of asking "Mujhse Shaadi Karogi"! Here's celebrating the #20th AnniversaryOfMujhseShaadikarogi."

Directed by David Dhawan, the movie featured Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles while Amrish Puri, Satish Shah and Rajpal Yadav were seen in the supporting roles.

From its iconic characters like Akshay Kumar's "Wicked Sunny" to late actor Kader Khan's "Duggal Sahab", the film was the package of entertainment. And its dialogues and scenes trend on social media.

The film opened to strong collections at the box office. It was the third-highest grosser of 2004 and was a hit at the box office.

Fans are waiting for the sequel to 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka has exciting projects in the pipeline.

She is set to star in 'Heads of State' alongside John Cena and Idris Elba, as well as in 'The Bluff,' directed by Frank E Flowers, which also features actor Karl Urban.

'The Bluff' is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her.

The film has been produced by Russo Brothers' banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios.

