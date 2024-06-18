20 Years Of Lakshya: Re-live The Magic Of Shankar Ehsaan Loy Music, Inspirational Lyrics of Javed Akhtar And Sensitive Portrayals by Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta in Theaters from June 21

When we talk about movies related to an army background, the first name that pops into our minds is the Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, and Boman Irani starrer 'Lakshya.' Released on June 18, 2004, this film has completed 20 years since its debut. The movie is celebrated for its amazing star cast, choreography, storyline, and songs that remain popular, even on gym playlists today and now you can re-live this magic in theaters as movie is set to re-release in Theaters on June 21.

Directed by Farhan Akhtar, 'Lakshya' is a coming-of-age war drama that follows the journey of Karan Shergill played by Hrithik Roshan from a directionless young man to a dedicated army officer. Preity Zinta plays the role of Romila Dutta, a journalist and Karan’s love interest, while Boman Irani portrays her father. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role as Colonel Sunil Damle, Karan's mentor.

The choreography and cinematography of 'Lakshya' were widely praised, particularly the sequences capturing the rugged beauty of Ladakh, where much of the film was shot. The storyline, which seamlessly blends personal growth with patriotic fervor, has left a lasting impact on audiences. The development of Hrithik Roshan's character from being a mischievous and carefree guy to the responsible person who has Lakshya in life. As is character developing his looks in terms of hairstyle also gets matured. The music of 'Lakshya,' composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, features memorable tracks such as 'Lakshya' and 'Kitni Baatein,' which continue to inspire and energize listeners. These songs are still a favorite in gyms, serving as motivational anthems for many.

As 'Lakshya' celebrates its 20th anniversary, it remains a benchmark for Bollywood films with an army backdrop, cherished for its powerful performances, compelling narrative, and unforgettable music. On the occasion of the 20th anniversary the movie is all set to re-release on 21st June 2024. Film producer Ritesh Sidhwani shared a video of celebrating 20 years of the blockbuster movie and wrote, "Come, relive the journey of a film that ignited countless dreams and inspired generations. Celebrating 20 years of Lakshya, back in cinemas on 21st June."